RTD Strong Voices: Melissa Chase, with a letter to her younger self

Melissa, I thought about our shorts because I want to share some wisdom from your older self. For a while, I was stuck on what to say.

But then I took out the letters I still have from our preteen days, and I read through them. I was reminded of who we were then — of what was so important to our middle school life.

So here are two tokens of wisdom I offer you today:

First, there’s a secret clarity when you realize that you are not going to be the coolest kid in middle school.

By surrendering your dream to be Queen Bee, you can focus on what actually makes you happy, not others. There is comfort in this: You start finding your passions and working hard at them to develop your skills.

So who cares if the cool girls aren’t into performing on stage and doing music? You’re going to love a career — as radio personality and programmer — that combines both.

Oh ... and those kids who made fun of you? They’re totally going to ask if you can help them get concert tickets and party with rock stars.

Second, not being at the top of the middle-school-cool pyramid will make you resilient and caring.