RTD Strong Voices: Sister Vicky Segura, being called to care

But I was thinking more deeply about what I wanted to do with my life. One day, I was reading a medical journal, and there was an ad that was titled “Women Who Care.” That’s how I was introduced to the Sisters of Bon Secours — a religious order of women who care for the sick and the dying.

It took me several years of prayerful consideration to clarify my decision to join.

But as I became more familiar with their world, I saw how much I enjoyed the company of the sisters. How we prayed together. How we had fun together.

Of course, as a medical professional in the United States, I had always been a minority. First, I am a woman. Second, I am from another country. And third, I became a nun! I don’t fit easily into boxes.

Some wondered if my calling was to be either a physician or a sister. My personal calling was to serve as both.

This decision changed me as a physician, too. In the early 1980s, people didn’t know what “hospice” was — or even how to pronounce it. Medicare did not even pay for it. But I immersed myself in the emerging field and became the first full-time hospice physician in central Virginia.