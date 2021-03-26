RTD Strong Voices: Vilma Seymour, on a kindred spirit in perseverance

I met Mirna in 2017 when she joined a dropout prevention program that my advocacy group, LULAC, had implemented at Huguenot High School. Initially, she was very timid. But even with her limited language proficiency, it was clear that Mirna was determined to learn.

The Standards of Learning tests were particularly hard for Mirna: She took an English SOL nine times before she passed it. During one of our study sessions, Mirna shared that she had only completed fifth grade back home in Guatemala. Think about that.

Mirna’s fierce determination and quiet self-confidence continually inspire me. You can’t be around her without getting caught up in her enthusiastic optimism.

I think about how I see myself reflected in Mirna — and how for both us, education has powered our dreams.

I was raised in a traditional Puerto Rican household where education was not prioritized for girls. At the age of 56, I realized my lifelong dream of earning a college degree.

Now I see Mirna spreading the message of the importance of pursuing an education to others who sit where she sat.