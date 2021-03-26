RTD Strong Voices: Vilma Seymour, on a kindred spirit in perseverance

For Women's History Month in 2021, the RTD Strong Voices program celebrates the power and stories of Richmond women. Born in Puerto Rico and raised in a military family, Vilma Seymour came to Richmond in 1976. As former president of Richmond Region LULAC — the League of United Latin American Citizens — and now as Virginia LULAC’s director for women, she promotes achievement and engagement for Latinx communities.
***
A KINDRED SPIRIT IN PERSEVERANCE
I want to tell you about Mirna.
In 2015, Mirna was 14 years old when she left a difficult life in Guatemala and came to Richmond.
A local church provided the respite Mirna needed desperately while waiting for phase two of her journey: reuniting with her mother and younger brother. The ordeal took seven grueling months.
With no understanding of the English language and the U.S. education system, Mirna enrolled and was placed in the age-appropriate grade, which was eighth. Imagine the frustration of sitting in a learning environment — day after day, week after week — only able to grasp a word here and there.
Mirna honed her strong memorization skills in order to pass into ninth grade. Although the thought of quitting crossed her mind constantly during the first year, she knew that was not an option.
I met Mirna in 2017 when she joined a dropout prevention program that my advocacy group, LULAC, had implemented at Huguenot High School. Initially, she was very timid. But even with her limited language proficiency, it was clear that Mirna was determined to learn.
The Standards of Learning tests were particularly hard for Mirna: She took an English SOL nine times before she passed it. During one of our study sessions, Mirna shared that she had only completed fifth grade back home in Guatemala. Think about that.
Mirna’s fierce determination and quiet self-confidence continually inspire me. You can’t be around her without getting caught up in her enthusiastic optimism.
I think about how I see myself reflected in Mirna — and how for both us, education has powered our dreams.
I was raised in a traditional Puerto Rican household where education was not prioritized for girls. At the age of 56, I realized my lifelong dream of earning a college degree.
Now I see Mirna spreading the message of the importance of pursuing an education to others who sit where she sat.
She once shared her story at George Wythe High School with a cohort of Spanish-speaking newcomers enrolled in one of our after-school programs. Many of them were recent arrivals — from families who are seeking a safer life, who want their children to learn and prosper. It’s the universal mother’s anthem.
Mirna sounded like a coach talking to her team before the Super Bowl.
“I was where you are,” she told them. “Remember the sacrifices you and your family have made for you to be here.”
And Mirna told them about the connection she and I share.
“When she tells you she believes in you, believe it,” she said of me.
Mirna graduated last year and is pursuing her love of art. Ultimately, as she told me, “I want to know that all my efforts were not in vain.”
They won’t be. Because when it comes to education — and when it comes to families building a new and better life — Mirna and I both know it’s never too early or too late.