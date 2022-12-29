RTD Year in Photos - Our photojournalists documented it all: the good, the bad and the ugly

I always think of Richmond’s Main Street Station as unique and magnificent, and I flew the drone this past week to hopefully capture those characteristics.

The recent report by my colleague, Colleen Curran, about the station, which will be featured on a postage stamp in 2023, also inspired my attempt to photograph the station.

According to Colleen’s story, this historical railroad station is described as an architectural gem, and I could not agree more. I am glad that non-Richmonders will be able to see this gem on the postage stamp next year.