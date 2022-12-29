 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rembering 2022

RTD Year in Photos - Our photojournalists documented it all: the good, the bad and the ugly

View some of the 2022 Photos of the Year from the Times-Dispatch photo staff in Richmond, Va. Video by Alexa Welch Edlund/Times-Dispatch

No one knows what a new year will bring, but there is always hope — hope that we will be more prosperous, hope that there will be peace, and hope that we can finally share the benefits of society that were promised by our forefathers.

20220923_MET_VAGUARD

Lola Watkins, 8, and her sister, Mia Watkins, 7, embraced their father, Tyvon Watkins, at Richmond International Airport on Sept. 22. Watkins — a member of the Virginia National Guard assigned to Task Force Red Dragon under the command of the Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team — had returned from 11 months of active duty in the Horn of Africa.

This year was no exception. We got a new governor, one who perhaps caused concern for some Virginians, but one who certainly gave hope to the aspirations of many others. We had yet to ring up a body count from senseless homicides, and we were finally beginning to put the pandemic behind us.

20220116_MET_INAUG_BB13

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (center) and Gov. Ralph Northam (fourth from left) stand with former Govs. Bob McDonnell, Chuck Robb, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, Doug Wilder, George Allen, Jim Gilmore and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine before Youngkin’s swearing-in on Jan. 15.

There was so much life to be lived and, as always, the staff of the Richmond Times-Dispatch would be there to document it all: the good, the bad and the ugly. To quote a line from Jerry Maguire, “We live in a cynical world,” with divided government and divided communities. Some would rather get their information from social media than a newspaper or any journalist, but what remains constant is our commitment to fairly represent our community and our state, and to hold accountable those who represent us.

Lakesha Woodson

LEFT: “I can’t talk to him,” Lakesha Woodson said through tears on March 15 as she visited the location in Richmond where she was shot by her ex-boyfriend on March 15, 2020. “So I feel like this is my only way to try to close this chapter. Hopefully this will stop the flashbacks or stop the nightmares. Hopefully, this is a fear I can overcome.” Her ex took his life at the site. Woodson was partially paralyzed in the shooting and has struggled with physical issues and PTSD. In spite of her own difficulties, she started a nonprofit called Got2BMC, which stands for “Got to be more careful.” She shares her experience in order to spread awareness of domestic violence and to help prevent women from becoming victims.

Our photos are meant to take you there and give you experiences you wouldn’t otherwise have, to connect you to a part of the community you may not have known you were a part of, and to educate by showing you new possibilities. Whether it’s standing near the governor as he delivers his inaugural address or being among a sea of grieving students as they mourn the loss of schoolmates in Charlottesville, our purpose is always to connect and inform.

20221115_MET_UVA

Students and community members gather for a candle light vigil after a shooting that left three students dead on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

We don’t always get the glamorous assignments or the access we want but, regardless, we hope you find some connection to our work from 2022.

