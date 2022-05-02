RTD's Michael Paul Williams to be honored by his alma maters

Veteran Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Paul Williams will be honored this month by both of his alma maters.

Williams will receive an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Virginia Union University on Saturday during its 123rd commencement exercises at Hovey Field.

Then, on May 19 in Chicago, he’ll be inducted into Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, and Integrated Marketing Communication’s Hall of Achievement for 2022, the school announced last month. Williams and five other Medill alumni will be honored for careers that have had positive effects on their fields.

A Richmond native, Williams won Virginia Press Association awards for column writing in 1992, 1994, 2007 and 2014. During 1999-2000, he was one of 24 U.S. and international journalists awarded a Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University.

In 2021, he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary “for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city’s monuments to white supremacy.”