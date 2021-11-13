'Running for everything he's overcome": Richmond marathoner celebrates his journey, honors those with same struggles

It was hard realizing she couldn’t fix her son's problems, Sue said. “All you can do is pray and know that God loves them far more than you do.”

Day tried counseling, but after three appointments, he quit. This isn’t for me, he decided. This person doesn’t know who I am. Day later said he wasn’t willing to hear what the therapists had to say. He went on and off medication, but found it didn’t help.

For a year and a half, until the summer of 2017, nothing improved. He considered suicide twice more. On an April day in 2016, Day parked his car on a bridge on Highway 288 overlooking the river. His phone was turned off so he couldn’t be traced. He stood there for several minutes – he’s not sure how long – ready to jump. The water wasn’t deep and there were rocks beneath him.

But a voice in his head told him to get back in his car, so he did, and he lived for another day. His third-and-final suicide attempt came in June 2017, on the Lee Bridge, when he saw his children’s faces in the water. That night, he decided he needed to accept counseling.