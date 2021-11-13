'Running for everything he's overcome": Richmond marathoner celebrates his journey, honors those with same struggles

On the 16th mile of the VCU Health Richmond Marathon, runner Scott Day stopped, leaned over the railing and peered down to the shallow water of the James River. He stood on the Lee Bridge in downtown Richmond on Saturday morning, gazing at the autumn-colored trees.
On that same spot four years earlier, Day had parked his car, stood at the edge of the bridge and contemplated taking his own life. His weight had ballooned to 345 pounds. He and his wife, Amanda, were struggling with their marriage. Bills were piling up, and it all felt like too much. It was the third time he was at the brink of taking his life.
He looked into the dark water, and in the reflection he saw the faces of his three children. In that moment, he sat down on the side of the road and cried. It was time for him to change the direction of his life, he decided.
Saturday, Day was back in Richmond with his family, running the marathon to not only celebrate how far he's come, but to honor those who face similar struggles.
For years, Day worked in sports information for the Virginia Commonwealth University basketball team, keeping stats, arranging interviews and writing press releases. He had a front-row seat when VCU reached the Final Four in 2011.
Four years later, coach Shaka Smart left for Texas, taking his staff with him and leaving Day behind. Many of Day's closest work friends were gone, his job still felt all-consuming, and it wasn't fulfilling anymore. He wondered why he was advancing faster in his career, even though he had already accomplished much by age 26.
His relationship with his wife strained. His short temper would get the best of him, and he would erupt. He had long struggled with his self-esteem, and as he kept consuming junk food, his weight kept expanding.
His daughter, Kinsley, was born in late 2015. Day hoped her arrival would enliven his spirits, but as he sat in the Henrico Doctors' hospital room, holding his newborn daughter, he felt nothing, not a speck of joy.
If he couldn’t feel joy at a time like that, then what purpose did life have? The day after Christmas, he walked to the garage of his Midlothian home and locked himself inside. He decided to hang himself, so he found a rope and got his hands on the ladder.
That’s when Amanda, who found a key, walked through the door.
“You need help,” she told him, and he dropped the rope and started crying.
Around this time, Day's mother, Sue, had come to realize he was confronting more than just marital strife. When he got angry at home, then collapsed on the floor the way a child would, she knew something serious was going on.
But what could she do? She and his father, Gordy, lived five hours away in Delaware. They urged him to get help, they talked him through every moment, and several times they dropped what they were doing and drove to Richmond at a moment’s notice. They still felt helpless.
It was hard realizing she couldn’t fix her son's problems, Sue said. “All you can do is pray and know that God loves them far more than you do.”
Day tried counseling, but after three appointments, he quit. This isn’t for me, he decided. This person doesn’t know who I am. Day later said he wasn’t willing to hear what the therapists had to say. He went on and off medication, but found it didn’t help.
For a year and a half, until the summer of 2017, nothing improved. He considered suicide twice more. On an April day in 2016, Day parked his car on a bridge on Highway 288 overlooking the river. His phone was turned off so he couldn’t be traced. He stood there for several minutes – he’s not sure how long – ready to jump. The water wasn’t deep and there were rocks beneath him.
But a voice in his head told him to get back in his car, so he did, and he lived for another day. His third-and-final suicide attempt came in June 2017, on the Lee Bridge, when he saw his children’s faces in the water. That night, he decided he needed to accept counseling.
The following winter, Day was offered a job at the University of Delaware, in the athletics department. Going back to Delaware would allow him to be closer to his parents. It would allow him and Amanda to go on a date night without having to pay a babysitter. It would allow him to move away from the friends who said it didn’t matter how much he weighed, and it didn’t matter if he got divorced.
Day jumped at the opportunity. Six months later, Amanda and the kids moved up there with him. In the days between, he Face-timed with Amanda and the kids every night, rebuilding those relationships.
COVID-19 came in 2020, and there wasn’t much else to do, so Day started walking the streets around his suburban house. Daily one-mile walks turned into 6-mile walks, which became 2-mile runs.
For his birthday, Amanda got him his first pair of running shoes. Seeing him walk by, friends would honk their cars and wave.
He was getting healthier, and he put his attention on his family and God, Amanda said.
He shed weight, dropping to 220 pounds.
In the fall of 2020, Day decided he would run three races in the span of about a year. The final would be the longest and most arduous, the Richmond marathon.
“He’s running for everything he’s overcome, all his battles,” Amanda said Saturday, where her husband completed the 26.2-mile race.
But there was one more obstacle thrown in Day’s path. In October 2020, his boss at the University of Delaware called him into a Zoom meeting to inform him his job had been eliminated.
Deciding to seize the opportunity, Day contacted a foundation he had discovered called Unlocke The Light. It was named for Sean Locke, a Delaware basketball player who died by suicide in 2018.
When a job came open at the foundation, Day was hired. Now he’s director of operations and communications. Working out of Locke’s old house, the staff hosts teens and young adults and provides peer-to-peer conversations about mental health or any other challenge the visitor is facing. Day, now 38, opens up regularly now, telling his story to visitors.
The house has received more than 5,000 participants in the past year or so, and 35 have been saved from suicide, he said. The new job was some kind of divine intervention, he realized.
“I live it every day now, seeing how God has used my struggles to give me a greater purpose,” Day said.
Said Amanda: “Even in your darkest days, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and he’s live proof.”
The Richmond marathon meant running past the apartments where he lived and the Siegel Center, where he worked. It meant running across the bridge where he thought about jumping. It meant returning to where he once lived and how far he’s come.
At Mile 12, his body ached. But seeing his family at Mile 14 reenergized him. At Mile 22, his knees hurt, and, well, everything hurt. He thought about the people who had died of suicide who didn’t have the opportunity to run. He thought about how close he was to giving up himself. With a white marker, he had taken the names of 26 suicide victims and written them on his leggings.
His only goal was to finish. And after five and a half hours, he ran across the finish line. When he saw his kids on the other side of the barricade, he thought about everything he had been through and everything he had put them through.
“Dada!” Kinsley called to him.
So he lifted her over the fence and planted a kiss on her face.
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich