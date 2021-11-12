Running marathons, going "nowhere;" local teachers weigh in on challenges this year

Neal said he has no problem with the initiative, which he said is research-based with proven results.

His issue is the timing.

"The thing we need most is things to be taken off our plates," Neal said, pointing to that initiative that, while well-intentioned and useful under normal conditions, now takes much-needed time away from teachers who are struggling to stay afloat in a tough year. That, and he hasn't seen any changes in his classroom since implementing the initiative. He said students don't pay the objectives or criteria - which he writes daily on his board - much attention.

"There is enough going on for us this year that adding [new initiatives] doesn't seem like the right thing to do," he said, calling the flex days as they're used now a "Band-Aid for a gaping wound."

"We need more than just one day to catch up," he said, especially because student learning is so far behind. "The learning loss this year is way more than we’d see in a typical year [and] we’re having to do a lot more work to get them where they need to be."