Ruther Glen man killed after his SUV veers off I-95 and strikes tree in Hanover

A Ruther Glen man was killed Thursday morning when his vehicle struck a tree after veering off Interstate 95 in Hanover County, state police said.

The victim was identified as Jovan Cobb, 33, who died at the scene. Police said he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Police said Cobb was driving a Chevrolet Suburban when he ran off the road to the left and was unable to avoid striking a guardrail. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and strike a tree.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on northbound I-95 at the 96.3 mile-marker in Hanover.

This wreck remains under investigation.