RVA BIG Market, formerly South of the James, opens farmers market season Saturday in Bryan Park. This is how it all happened.

Last May, the South of the James market relocated to Bryan Park. The Griseviches put it together in a week and rushed to roll out marketing to tell customers about the new location plus share their usual weekly list of vendors and reminders about COVID protocols.

The move was temporary, they reminded people. It wasn't their choice, they didn't want this, but here they were. Larson, getting calls from constituents as they learned about the move, also attempted to remind people the move was temporary. Larson is personally and publicly a fan of the market and tried to reassure residents in her district about the temporary move.

“A significant amount of time and effort was put forth by my office to ensure that the market was kept up and operational," she said recently.

So the South of the James Farmers Market opened in Bryan Park. It's more than twice the size of Forest Hill and has more than twice the parking, and it's directly off the interstate. The market is held in a part of Bryan Park with grass and shade, instead of the asphalt and blazing sun of Forest Hill.

It was a hit. It was "extremely successful" in the new location, Grisevich said.