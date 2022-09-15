RVA Street Art Festival returns this weekend, controversy about murals being painted over

The RVA Street Art Festival is returning to the place where it all began this weekend: the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal.

“When we started 10 years ago, I had no idea what to expect,” Ed Trask, Richmond artist and co-founder of the festival said. “We didn’t know if the city would adhere to it or if anybody wanted to see these paintings.”

The festival was a huge hit. The murals along the canal became a popular destination for locals and tourists alike. What was once a neglected area of the city became a cultural hot spot and a point of city-wide pride.

“I remain amazed at the impact this site has had on the city in the 10 years,” festival co-founder Jon Baliles, said in a statement. “It’s hard to find a video about Richmond on social media today without seeing a shot of this building. It has become a must-visit spot.”

In honor of the festival’s 10th anniversary, the festival board decided to paint over the old murals at the site and paint new ones by a new generation of muralists.

But the decision has raised some controversy in the arts community, especially with some whose work has been painted over.

Graffiti writer El Kamino, who painted the “Richmond” sign at the first RVA Street Art Festival posted his frustration to Instagram when his mural was painted over earlier this week.

“I had poured my heart and soul into this piece and I had a very strong emotional attachment to it …. My mural was an homage to my beautiful girlfriend Sarah who sadly took her own life in 2009, as well as my homie Travis [also known as graffiti legend Conrail Twitty] who took his own life in 2008. When I painted this mural I was very much grieving their loss, and I was thankful to have a public platform to commemorate both of their lives and all the things we had enjoyed together in Richmond while they were both alive,” he posted to his Instagram Stories.

“(T)his s*** here breaks my heart,” he posted. “All the money and resources at your fingertips, an entire ‘community’ that supports the arts, and the best you can come up with is to paint over these beautiful murals. I loved this goddamn piece. Shame on yall @rvastreetart.”

“There are some pieces that got painted over that I really didn’t want to see go away,” Trask said. “It’s been very emotional for me and others. There were some historical, iconic pieces.”

“Being a muralist, your work is buffed all the time, it's part of the industry,” Nico Cathcart, a Richmond muralist and co-curator of the “Fresh Paint” exhibit featuring Richmond muralists a few years ago at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, said. While Cathcart is not involved with this year’s RVA Street Art Festival, she said she understands where El Kamino is coming from.

“As artists, we grow more attached to some pieces, because art is a little piece of your soul that you are leaving behind … I think it's totally normal to grieve the loss of something like that,” she said.

The inaugural RVA Street Art Festival in 2012 brought in nationally known muralists and graffiti artists like California’s Jeff Soto, Chicago’s Pose, and San Francisco’s Richard Colman to paint at the festival, alongside Richmond artists like Hamilton Glass, Mickael Broth and Trask.

All of those murals are now gone.

“It is a cultural asset to the city to have the work of important national-level artists here alongside our local talent. When you look at great street art cities, like Detroit or Atlanta, their large public spaces like the floodwall are filled with art that mixes both local and national artists. It's the way we grow to be an arts destination on the national level so that the locals get the attention they deserve,” Cathcart said.

Still, she said she’s looking forward to this year’s “solid” line-up, which includes Richmond artists well known for their work around town like Nils Westergard, Auz, Wing Chow and Emily Herr, as well as lesser-known artists like illustrator Chris Visions, who’s worked on the “Scarlet Witch” and “Constantine” comics, and Hampton Roads abstract painter DKane.

“Change is always hard in Richmond. I’m right there with everybody,” Trask said. “At the same time, I think we need to embrace a new generation of artists.”

For instance, Westergard's work is well-known in Richmond as well as internationally in Berlin and Croatia, to name a few. He's known for his striking black-and-white style depicting youth culture like the girl in the Fan with hands covering her face at the corner of Allen and Main. He often signs his work with a black butterfly.

Auz is the art name for Austin Miles, a young Black female artist whose work can be seen in the Brooklyn Park neighborhood locally and which often focuses on body positivity and community healing.

Emily Herr created the traveling mural project “Girls! Girls! Girls” to better represent women in public art. Her bright pink mural of a woman and child under a spotlight can be found near Quirk Hotel. Trask also said that the board focused on selecting a more diverse group of artists representing women and artists of color.

Over 200 artists applied to paint at the festival, with 10 being selected by the RVA Street Art Festival board. Hamilton Glass, Broth and Trask will also be painting at this year's festival.

Earlier this spring, Broth, known as the Nite Owl, painted over his mural from the 2012 when the festival announced the new location and that new murals would be going up over the old.

"For the past 10 years, I got jaded on some of the mural work that I'd done. But being down here, getting the public reaction, it honestly reinvigorated my excitement about this and about public art in this capacity," Broth said. "Ultimately, this is about a positive burst of creativity. People are excited to see new work in this space."

Naomi McCavitt, a Richmond illustrator and muralist, known for her botanical and naturalistic murals at The Common House and Bar Solita, will be painting at the RVA Street Art Festival for the first time.

In the past, her work has been shown in more interior spaces rather than exterior places, but she’s looking forward to adding her work to the RVA Street Art Festival.

“It’s for everyone. There’s no price of admission. It’s public art,” McCavitt said. “Richmond is full of awesome painters.”

She said she’s excited to work with many of her peers who she’s admired for a long time, such as Broth, Wing Chow and Auz.

“These are a group of really creative, brilliant, young artists in Richmond that are changing the fabric of our city,” Trask said.

"When we started this, we didn't think the murals would last more than two years, much less 10," Trask said. "This is a new generation of artists. Public art making has changed dramatically in the past 10 years. We have to celebrate that and share that."

This will be the fifth RVA Street Art Festival. The other four were held at the Haxall Canal Hydro Plant in 2012, the GRTC Bus Depot in 2013, the Manchester Silos in 2016 and The Diamond in 2017.

The RVA Street Art Festival kicks off with live mural painting Friday from 3-7 p.m., continuing Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be food trucks and breweries on site as well. The festival will direct proceeds from the event to support Richmond Public Schools’ Arts Programs. The event is free entry, pay as you go. For more information, visit rvastreetart.com/2022-festival.