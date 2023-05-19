The ever-present hum of rushing rapids mingled with the buoyant cheer of eager river-goers Friday afternoon at Pony Pasture, where Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney joined local advocates in outlining James River safety measures and precautions.

Among the speakers was Christina Winstead Brockwell, the mother of Lauren Winstead who, almost a year ago to the day, died along with fellow paddleboarder Sarah Erway in a drowning accident at Bosher’s Dam.

Ten other members of the trip survived, but Winstead, 23, and Erway, 28, perished.

Winstead Brockwell has since worked in tandem with Stoney and the city to ensure her daughter’s death helps keep others seeking to traverse the river city’s crown jewel safe.

“As a mother, I listened when the first responders told me my daughter was missing. And somehow I knew that the river had claimed her life,” said Winstead Brockwell, standing at a podium situated near the water’s edge.

High water and momentum contributed to the deaths of her daughter and Erway, Winstead Brockwell said. A group of young people looking for adventure were enjoying a holiday blessed with beautiful weather.

But a lack of clear markings and warnings contributed to what became a tragic Memorial Day float trip. Earlier this month, 26-year-old Leah Patterson died after her raft overturned at the Hollywood Rapids section of the river, near Belle Isle and Mayo Island.

“In the midst of our grief, we started to wonder — how can we affect change to prevent another tragedy like this?” Winstead Brockwell said.

“If change could save even one life, it would certainly be worth the effort. I am happy to say that not only did the city of Richmond respond to our request for change, but they were immediately committed to making lasting improvements to river safety for everyone.”

Among those changes laid out by Stoney and other speakers are improved signage and trip-planning resources, plus additional assets for rescue teams.

Increased water level and safety reports are now available online and throughout the park, via the James River Association and Friends of the James River Park.

“While the water can be a great source of enjoyment and recreation for the region, it must also be respected as well,” said Stoney, adding that the James has the only free-flowing, naturally occurring Class 4 rapids in the U.S. that reside in the middle of a city.

He added that, because it’s free-flowing, the amount of water moving on any given day varies significantly.

“This makes it critically important that we heed the warnings and advisories when we are on the river and take all the necessary precautions to make sure that we enjoy this tremendous recreational resource and do so safely right in our backyard,” said Stoney, pointing to an array of new signage surrounding the podium.

Josh Stutz, executive director of Friends of the James River Park, spoke, along with Stoney; James River Park System outdoor education program supervisor Penelope Davenport; Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities director Chris Frelke; and Richmond Fire Department Capt. Brian Dalrymple, who heads the city’s 45-plus-member water rescue team.

Dalrymple said his team responds to more than 100 water rescues per year, a number “unheard of across the country.” Chief among the improved resources for his team is a creature craft rescue boat expected to hit the water this summer.

Dalrymple, Stutz, Davenport and Frelke implored river-goers to never underestimate the power of moving water.

Dominion Energy Riverrock, billed as the nation’s premier outdoor sports and music festival and typically a watershed RVA event heralding the opening of river season, is this weekend.

Winstead Brockwell closed by emphasizing that river safety is everyone’s responsibility.

She added that a garden was planted in her daughter and Erway’s honor at Reedy Creek, meant to remind people to be safe on the river, and to do something good every day of their lives.

“Richmond has been a community of compassion, and one of tangible action,” she said.

“Our grief has been immeasurable. But so has the outreaching of the community who has provided support, kindness and love. As a community, you listened, and committed to making changes to improve safety for everyone.

“We thank you.”

