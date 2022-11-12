Sam Doud signed up for the Richmond marathon Friday and won it Saturday

Around 3 p.m. Friday, while driving from Washington, D.C., to Richmond, Sam Doud signed up for Saturday's marathon.

He originally planned to visit Richmond with his fiancee and watch a friend compete in the race. But at the last minute, he changed his mind and entered. On Saturday morning, he broke the tape and won the race.

Doud, a 27-year-old software engineer from Washington, finished Saturday's sun-soaked Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon in 2 hours, 24 minutes and 27 seconds. Sarahbeth Chargois, 31, of Richmond, was the top female finisher, winning in 2:51.02.

Though Doud's decision to compete came at the 11th hour, he was not unprepared. A former collegiate runner at American University, Doud still logs roughly 14 miles a day, rain or shine. He was already training for another marathon in California next month.

"I don't just come out here and do it spur of the moment," Doud said. "It takes a lot of effort."

And there's no guarantee of success. In each of his past three marathons, he failed to finish. Pushing hard in one race, he felt his legs lock up with three miles to go, forcing him to stop. In two others, he could feel he didn't have the energy to compete at his best, so he bowed out.

To prevent another bad finish, he dialed it back Saturday and ran a slower pace, about 5 minutes, 35 seconds per mile. And yet he still crossed the finish line a minute faster than the runner-up, Harrison Toney, 29, of Richmond. It was Doud's third marathon victory.

His next race, the California International Marathon, serves as this year's marathon road championship for USA Track & Field. It's one of the most competitive races in the country.

Doud's goal is to step it up a notch in California. He wants to trim six minutes off his time from Richmond.

v v v

Saturday was the first time Sarabeth Chargois won a marathon. It was also the first time she ever ran in one.

Chargois, 31, of Richmond, was a middle-distance runner at a Division III school in Illinois, Augustana College, where she often ran the 5k. She wasn't accustomed to longer distances.

When she got pregnant with her first of two kids, she took a break from competitive running. Her daughter, Harper, was born two years ago, and her son, Blake, is 10 months old.

Shortly after Blake was born, she returned to pounding pavement. She completed the Monument Avenue 10k four months after Blake was born.

Then a friend encouraged her to join the marathon training team, which proved to be more fun than work. She socialized while she ran, and the miles just flew by. Running became her break from life as a mom working in marketing and communications. When she wanted to think, she could think. When she wanted to enjoy the silence, she could do that, too.

"It was just the outlet I needed in my life," Chargois said. "It is therapy for me. The days that were the hardest, I just ran harder."

Saturday's race became an extension of the training team. There were friends and coaches along the way to encourage her. She passed her house in Forest Hill. When she crossed the finish line, her husband and children were there waiting.

"So this just felt like home," she said. "It felt like running my course."

Chargois never expected to win. But around mile 22, she pulled into the lead and - again - the miles just kept flying by.

She finished almost five minutes ahead of runner-up Bridget Stacy. Stacy, a 38-year-old teacher at Barack Obama Elementary in Richmond, held the lead until about mile 21.

Despite a warmer-than-usual temperature, Stacy achieved a personal record, finishing about four minutes faster than her previous best.

"I gave it all I had," she said.

In the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon, the top female finisher was Mindy Mammen, 38, of Woodbridge, with a time of 1:18:48. The male winner was Pol Domenech, 27, of Wingate, N.C. with a time of 1:07:50.

Sylvia Russell, 24 of Morgantown, W.Va., was the top female finisher in the VCU Health Richmond 8k, finishing with a time of 28:40. Peter Lomong, 26, of Fork Union, was the top male finisher. He crossed the finish line in 23:19.