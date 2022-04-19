 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Sandston woman, 69, killed after car she was driving ran off I-64 in Henrico; child survives

  • 0

A Sandston woman was fatally injured Tuesday after her car ran off Interstate 64 in Henrico County and crashed into trees, state police said. A young child riding with her survived.

The victim was identified as Regina Howard Thomas, 69.

Police said Thomas was traveling eastbound in a 2010 Lexus ES when, according to witnesses, it “gradually ran off the road” and struck trees at the 194-mile marker about 12:50 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A child believed to be 7 years old, who was properly restrained in the vehicle, was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle for Donbas: Russia is starting new phase of its Ukraine operation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News