Sandston woman, 69, killed after car she was driving ran off I-64 in Henrico; child survives

A Sandston woman was fatally injured Tuesday after her car ran off Interstate 64 in Henrico County and crashed into trees, state police said. A young child riding with her survived.

The victim was identified as Regina Howard Thomas, 69.

Police said Thomas was traveling eastbound in a 2010 Lexus ES when, according to witnesses, it “gradually ran off the road” and struck trees at the 194-mile marker about 12:50 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A child believed to be 7 years old, who was properly restrained in the vehicle, was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.