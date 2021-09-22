Satellite early voting sites in Richmond unlikely to open before Oct. 17

Several people have noted that Hickory Hill, on Belt Boulevard, had been open for early voting six weeks before the June primary. Balmer said he had no role in that decision, as he was appointed after the Electoral Board had made the decision with an interim registrar.

"What I didn't take into account was ... that voters would have the same expectation," he said. "I see now how changes from one election to another can affect voters."

Nachman said there had been recent discussions with Balmer and other election officials about making sure the satellite voting sites would also be open early. Balmer, however, said he misunderstood how soon they wanted them open, and had legally required notices about the times they would be open starting Oct. 17 published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Nachman said the city's attorney has advised that they cannot open any other satellite voting locations sooner because of legal notice requirements.

Balmer became the city's top election official this spring after the Electoral Board fired former longtime registrar Kirk Showalter in February. Showalter, who had been the city's voter registrar since 1995, came under fire last year after Democratic Party officials and several local candidates raised concerns about her management of the election office during the 2020 general election.

"This is a big job," Balmer said. "While I certainly know a lot, I've still got a lot to learn - so I'm going to chalk this up to growing pains."