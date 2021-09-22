Satellite early voting sites in Richmond unlikely to open before Oct. 17

Despite the mounting frustration of local voters and politicians, it is unlikely that Richmond officials will open any additional early voting sites until two weeks before the Nov. 2 general election.
Early voting in Virginia started Friday, including at the city's new election office on Laburnum Avenue. While the city's website said City Hall and the Hickory Hill Community Center in South Richmond would also be open for early voting, residents have been unable to cast ballots at either location.
Richmond election officials say it was a mistake to not open the other sites sooner, but the city attorney says they must stick to a previously advertised plan to begin early voting at the other two locations on Oct. 17.
"It does not look like we're going to be able to change anything," said Electoral Board Chairman Jim Nachman.
The Electoral Board is scheduled to meet Thursday. While several officials said they planned to talk about how they can open the other voting sites sooner, Nachman said they are now more likely to discuss alternative options for the meantime, including shuttle service from Hickory Hill to the city's election office. (Shuttle service is already available from City Hall to the election office at 2134 W. Laburnum Ave.)
The alternative remedy and advice from the city attorney is unlikely to please local politicians who have been upset that their constituents will not be able to vote near their homes until next month.
Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, said in a letter to the city Electoral Board that state lawmakers last year voted to allow early voting to ease the electoral process.
"Instead, this snafu with Hickory Hill has complicated my constituents’ ability to exercise their constitutional right," Carr said in the letter. "Citizens already experience many barriers to voting – transportation, COVID-19 precautions, work, childcare, etc. – so it is disconcerting to see another voting avenue limited unnecessarily, with little public communication and at the last minute."
"Instead of simplifying and expediting voting, this has complicated it for Richmond."
The Richmond NAACP and City Councilman Michael Jones, who represents the 9th District in South Richmond, have also raised concerns about Hickory Hill not being open yet for early voting, calling on recently appointed Registrar Keith Balmer to open it as soon as possible.
"It is unacceptable that residents of Richmond's South Side should have to wait an additional 30 days to have an early voting site option accessible within a reasonable distance," Jones said. "This is a classic example of voter suppression and yet another case of disenfranchisement of our South Side communities."
In an interview Tuesday, Balmer, whom the Electoral Board appointed to the role last spring, said his decision to not open Hickory Hill for early voting sooner was a mistake.
Several people have noted that Hickory Hill, on Belt Boulevard, had been open for early voting six weeks before the June primary. Balmer said he had no role in that decision, as he was appointed after the Electoral Board had made the decision with an interim registrar.
"What I didn't take into account was ... that voters would have the same expectation," he said. "I see now how changes from one election to another can affect voters."
Nachman said there had been recent discussions with Balmer and other election officials about making sure the satellite voting sites would also be open early. Balmer, however, said he misunderstood how soon they wanted them open, and had legally required notices about the times they would be open starting Oct. 17 published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Nachman said the city's attorney has advised that they cannot open any other satellite voting locations sooner because of legal notice requirements.
Balmer became the city's top election official this spring after the Electoral Board fired former longtime registrar Kirk Showalter in February. Showalter, who had been the city's voter registrar since 1995, came under fire last year after Democratic Party officials and several local candidates raised concerns about her management of the election office during the 2020 general election.
"This is a big job," Balmer said. "While I certainly know a lot, I've still got a lot to learn - so I'm going to chalk this up to growing pains."
