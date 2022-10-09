Saturday night vehicle crash in South Richmond kills one driver, injures another

Richmond Police responded Saturday night around 8:50 p.m. to a vehicle crash in southbound lanes near the 2100 block of Hopkins Road.
Both drivers, an adult man and adult woman, were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The man was treated for minor injury meanwhile the woman who drove the other vehicle died as a result of her injury.
RPD Traffic Investigators responded and anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Investigator Doug Peppel at 804-646-1042. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may be used or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.