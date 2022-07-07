Scholarship fund established in name of Julia Budzinski, Glen Allen student who died

A memorial scholarship fund has been established in the name of Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old Glen Allen High School student who died July 2 in a boating accident on the James River, by the Budzinski family.

The Julia Budzinski Memorial Scholarship Fund will honor her legacy by supporting the Glen Allen High School community, its students, and other beneficiaries.

"She’ll live on through all you guys,” Budzinski's mother, Monica Budzinski, told a crowd that gathered Sunday night at Glen Allen High School to remember Julia Budzinski.

Budzinski was a rising senior who played varsity soccer and volleyball at Glen Allen, was vice president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter, volunteered with organizations that assist individuals with developmental, intellectual or physical differences, and was involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Additional information about the memorial fund and ways to contribute are available at henricogives.org.

The viewing for Budzinski will be held 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Springfield Road, and the funeral mass will be said at the same church at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Ms. Budzinski’s parents, Monica and Mark Budzinski, are University of Richmond graduates. Mark Budzinski, a former professional baseball player who reached the big leagues with the Cincinnati Reds in 2003, is in his fourth season as the first-base coach for the Toronto Blue Jays.