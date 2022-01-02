 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School and business closings for Monday, Jan. 3: Richmond-area schools closing due to threat of snow
0 Comments
breaking featured

School and business closings for Monday, Jan. 3: Richmond-area schools closing due to threat of snow

  • 0
2010 snow SNOW07i

A snowplow is seen on Broad St. in downtown in Richmond on February 6, 2010.

 2010, EVA RUSSO

The Hanover, Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond school districts are canceling their classes on Monday, Jan. 3.

The decision is in response to forecasts calling for a winter storm with potential for icy rain and snow.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday night, no other districts had made decisions yet about opening on Monday.

The Richmond City school board meeting has been rescheduled for Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.

This has been a breaking news update. This page will be updated with the latest closings as they are reported.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Record wildfires rage in Colorado, destroying at least 1,000 homes

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News