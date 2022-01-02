School and business closings for Monday, Jan. 3: Richmond-area schools closing due to threat of snow

The Hanover, Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond school districts are canceling their classes on Monday, Jan. 3.
The decision is in response to forecasts calling for a winter storm with potential for icy rain and snow.
As of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday night, no other districts had made decisions yet about opening on Monday.
The Richmond City school board meeting has been rescheduled for Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.
This has been a breaking news update. This page will be updated with the latest closings as they are reported.
There is a huge potential for this system to overperform and give a couple of additional inches of snow or go belly-up and give mostly rain and sleet. But there is no question Monday morning will be cold and wet.