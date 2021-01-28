 Skip to main content
SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Amelia, Appomattox schools closed Thursday
Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Amelia County: Closed Thursday

Appomattox County: Closed Thursday

Buckingham County: Virtual classes only

King & Queen County: Opening 2 hours late

Nottoway County: Virtual learning

