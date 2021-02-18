 Skip to main content
SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Hanover, Henrico, Richmond schools closed Friday
SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Hanover, Henrico, Richmond schools closed Friday

Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Caroline County: Closed Friday

Chesterfield County: Schools and offices closed Friday; asynchronous learning day for students.

Dinwiddie County: Closed Friday

Goochland County: Closed Friday. Remote learning for students-ES students complete lit/numeracy assignments already provided, MS/HS continue with assigned work.

Hanover County: Closed Friday

Henrico County: Closed Friday

Louisa County: Remote learning day Friday.

Powhatan County: Schools and facilities closed Friday; virtual learning for virtual students and hybrid B students at PMS and PHS.

Richmond: Closed Friday

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

John Tyler Community College: College operations will shift to remote formats Friday. Classes already scheduled to be provided remotely will be held as usual. Students who are in classes scheduled to meet on campus should monitor Canvas & their email for updates from instructors.

Reynolds Community College: Closed for in-person classes and services Friday. Virtual classes and services will continue unaffected.

Virginia Commonwealth: Closed Friday, all classes cancelled.

