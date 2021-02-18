SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Hanover, Henrico, Richmond schools closed Friday

Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Caroline County: Closed Friday
Chesterfield County: Schools and offices closed Friday; asynchronous learning day for students.
Dinwiddie County: Closed Friday
Goochland County: Closed Friday. Remote learning for students-ES students complete lit/numeracy assignments already provided, MS/HS continue with assigned work.
Hanover County: Closed Friday
Henrico County: Closed Friday
Louisa County: Remote learning day Friday.
Powhatan County: Schools and facilities closed Friday; virtual learning for virtual students and hybrid B students at PMS and PHS.
Richmond: Closed Friday
COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES
John Tyler Community College: College operations will shift to remote formats Friday. Classes already scheduled to be provided remotely will be held as usual. Students who are in classes scheduled to meet on campus should monitor Canvas & their email for updates from instructors.