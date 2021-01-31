 Skip to main content
SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS: John Tyler CC campuses closed Monday
SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS: John Tyler CC campuses closed Monday

Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.

COLLEGE & UNIVERSITIES

John Tyler Community College: Campuses will be closed Monday. Classes already scheduled to be provided remotely will be held as usual. 

