Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Amelia County: Two-hour delay
Buckingham County: Closed
Goochland County: Middle and high school closed (this is a change)
Powhatan County: Closed (this is a change). For bus-riders who are already in our facilities, we will keep them at PMS and PHS until it is safe for us to transport them home. For our students who drive cars, we will allow them to communicate with parents to determine when it is safe for them to drive home.