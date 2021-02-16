 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCHOOLS CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Dinwiddie, Petersburg, Hopewell schools closed Tuesday
22 comments

SCHOOLS CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Dinwiddie, Petersburg, Hopewell schools closed Tuesday

  • 22
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Dinwiddie County: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Goochland County: One-hour delay Tuesday

Hopewell: Closed Tuesday

Petersburg: Closed Tuesday

Prince George County: Closed Tuesday

PHOTOS: Ice storm hits Virginia

22 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Virginia releases time-lapse update on new General Assembly Building

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News