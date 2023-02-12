More than 100 attendees from schools across the Richmond region gathered at the Science Museum of Virginia on Sunday to put their engineering talents to the test and to commemorate Celebrate Engineering Ingenuity Day.

At the Dewey Gottwald Center, middle and high schoolers showcased their inventions while exploring careers and educational opportunities available to them in the field of science and engineering. The annual event is hosted by the Richmond Joint Engineering Council.

Organizer Crystal Hill, a local civil engineer, said the competitors participated in two contests: the egg drop experiment, where students test their balloon-rigged shuttles against gravity and inertia, as well as the popsicle stick bridge test, a classic science demonstration that tests all manner of practical engineering questions.

Hill said that for the past two years, CEI Day has had a pretty low attendance due to COVID-related challenges, but this year’s turnout was much different.

“I think it’s just great to be back in the Science Museum with a large centralized location,” Hill said. “The Science Museum was so supportive of it. So that’s been great to see this many participants.”

About 45 high school and 35 middle school teams representing 10 schools took part in the contests. Students, parents and teachers watched eagerly as a team of “Bridge Breakers” from the American Society of Civil Engineers tested the competitors’ inventions.

Isabelle Stern, one of the many engineering volunteers from ASCE, said events like this inspired her toward her path in engineering.

“I did these competitions when I was in high school, so I thought it would be a cool way to kind of come full circle in my career and help inspire some younger students to be civil engineers, too,” Stern said.

She said she hopes this competition is a good way to introduce students to engineering while testing their science, technology, engineering and mathematics abilities.

Such opportunities are especially important for young women, according to Angie Lilly, vice president of the Richmond chapter of the Society of Women Engineers.

The local SWE chapter was one of several technical societies to set up booths in the event hall, where students could ask questions about what it takes to start an engineering career.

“You know, anybody could be an engineer,” Lilly said. “It’s not just, you know, for men or boys. It’s for anybody who has an interest in math and science.”

Inspiring the next generation of engineers is what makes such events even more important, Lilly said: “We need people to invent things, design them, be innovative and creative. That’s what it takes to change the world so I hope we inspire at least one person to meet that challenge today.”