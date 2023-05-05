The Science Museum of Virginia is offering reduced admission prices for 10 days in the coming year — a 10 for $10 series — beginning Thursday, May 18.

Other $10 admission days are June 2, Aug. 26, Sept. 30, Oct. 10 and Nov. 8 for the remainder of 2023. In 2024, the dates are Jan. 17, Feb. 14, March 4 and April 13.

On those dates, admission is the same price for everyone, regardless of ticket category. The $10 admission includes permanent collections, labs, makerspace and demos. Dome features and admission to Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience require additional tickets.

Regular admission is $17 for ages 13-59; $14 for 6-12 and 60-and-older; and $10 for ages 3-5.

Museum members and children 2-and-younger, as well as active-duty military, retired military, veterans and teachers with ID, receive free regular admission every day.

Details at smv.org.