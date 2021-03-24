Scientists at UVA, Virginia Tech develop possible COVID-19 vaccine

Low-and-middle-income countries can only cover one-third of theirs.

President Joe Biden promised all American adults would be eligible for a vaccine in May. Kenya, one of Africa's wealthier nations, received its first million vaccines on March 2, nearly three months after vaccinations began in the U.S.

"We're not safe here until everybody around the world is protected. .. If there's a variant that evolves in some poor country elsewhere in the world and the vaccines we have do not protect against that variant, you can be sure one way or another, that variant is somehow going to get back here," Zeichner said in an interview Wednesday afternoon. "And it's going to start up a new, even worse pandemic."

Across Virginia, there are currently 123 cases of the U.K. variant and 26 of a strain first identified in South Africa, where at the end of January, The Washington Post reported more than 90% of the country's cases were the variant.