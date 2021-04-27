Scott's Addition association, neighborhood groups at odds over Movieland casino as recommendation date inches closer

Local opposition to the proposed casino at the Movieland property on Arthur Ashe Boulevard is growing, but business leaders in the Scott's Addition area are taking a different approach.
With nearly a dozen neighborhood groups in the Fan District and Northside speaking out against the project, the Scott's Addition Boulevard Association board of directors last week decided to not fight against the project in a narrow 10-9 vote.
The Cordish Companies, which is competing with Washington media conglomerate Urban One for the city's only casino license, is still likely to see community opposition against its development plans. More than 50 people on Monday protested near the Boulevard site holding up colorful "No Casino" signs and rattling cowbells and other noisemakers during the evening rush hour.
Local residents say they hope to keep the pressure on the developer after the city recently struck down another project in Stratford Hills that failed to win support from the surrounding community, which is included in the city's evaluation criteria.
Trevor Dickerson, president of the Scott's Addition Boulevard Association, said the board's vote is not an endorsement of the project, but takes a "defensive position" of non-opposition.
Dickerson said the association still has many concerns about the project, such as traffic congestion and the competition it will create for local businesses in the area. But association leaders felt it would be better to work with the developer to leverage more support for the growing entertainment district in case the city selects the project for a public referendum in November.
"We want to make sure we’ve got a seat at the table," he said in an interview.
Dickerson said the company has committed to several requests from the association, including support for the development of a multi-use trail and a $100,000 annual payment to help pay for streetlights, trees and other improvements in the Scott's Addition area.
Those offers may do little to assuage residents from nearby communities who are worried about how the project will impact property values, traffic and the quality of life in the area.
Jonathan Marcus, chairman of RVA Coalition of Civic Associations, said 11 neighborhood groups, such as the Fan District Association, Fan Area Business Association, Ginter Park Resident Association and Sherwood Park Civic Association, have issued statements against the Cordish project as of Tuesday.
In an interview Tuesday, Marcus said the idea of a casino is "antithetical" to the small business culture that helped transform industrial Scott's Addition to a popular entertainment district with its breweries, restaurants and recreation venues.
"Casinos historically do not serve the public interest," he said. "We’re concerned it’ll be a drain on the area."
He also said he thinks business leaders in the Scott's Addition are "naive" if they think the company will remain committed to the additional benefits it is discussing with them.
Prior to Monday's protest on the Boulevard, residents in the Stratford Hills area held similar demonstrations for several weeks against the proposed Bally's casino resort that the city is no longer considering.
City officials last week announced that it was eliminating the proposal from the evaluation process, citing concerns about the public opposition and approvals the project might need from state and federal agencies based on its site in a wooded area near the intersection of the Chippenham and Powhite Parkways.
Under a new state law allowing casino gambling in five cities, Richmond originally received six casino development proposals earlier this year after requesting project bids in December.
The city did not specify any locations for the project.
State lawmakers in 2019 and 2020 passed legislation allowing Richmond, Bristol, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Danville to permit one casino operator in their respective jurisdictions if approved by the Virginia Lottery Board and a majority of local voters.
Residents in the other four cities last year overwhelmingly approved plans for a casino in their communities. Danville was the only locality to open the process to a competitive bid.
Dickerson said he thinks the Cordish project will likely see the most opposition in the next few weeks as a city evaluation panel is expected to recommend a project and site as one decision next month.
"I think it's going to be an uphill battle for Cordish," he said.
Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, who represents the area around the Movieland project site, last month publicly declared her opposition to the project.
Eighth District Councilwoman Reva Trammell has not endorsed the Urban One project in her district, but has said publicly that most of her constituents are supportive of it.
The City Council will vote in June whether the city will hold a public referendum on a preferred casino operator and project site this November.
(804) 649-6178