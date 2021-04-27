Scott's Addition association, neighborhood groups at odds over Movieland casino as recommendation date inches closer

Local opposition to the proposed casino at the Movieland property on Arthur Ashe Boulevard is growing, but business leaders in the Scott's Addition area are taking a different approach.

With nearly a dozen neighborhood groups in the Fan District and Northside speaking out against the project, the Scott's Addition Boulevard Association board of directors last week decided to not fight against the project in a narrow 10-9 vote.

The Cordish Companies, which is competing with Washington media conglomerate Urban One for the city's only casino license, is still likely to see community opposition against its development plans. More than 50 people on Monday protested near the Boulevard site holding up colorful "No Casino" signs and rattling cowbells and other noisemakers during the evening rush hour.

Local residents say they hope to keep the pressure on the developer after the city recently struck down another project in Stratford Hills that failed to win support from the surrounding community, which is included in the city's evaluation criteria.

Trevor Dickerson, president of the Scott's Addition Boulevard Association, said the board's vote is not an endorsement of the project, but takes a "defensive position" of non-opposition.