Search for 1887 Robert E. Lee time capsule will resume Monday

Though one time capsule has been found where the Robert E. Lee statue once stood on Monument Avenue, the search for the other will resume this week.
Workers will return to the now-empty circle Monday to continue looking for a time capsule that, according to newspapers in 1887, was placed under the cornerstone and contains 60 articles, many relating to the Confederacy. It’s unclear how long the search will last.
The Lee statue has been called a symbol of racism and divisiveness, and its dismantling was ordered by Gov. Ralph Northam in June 2020.
On Wednesday, workers lifted the last of 500-plus granite stones with a crane, labeled it, placed it on a pallet and hauled it away on a flat-bed truck.
The same day, Northam entered the Department of Historic Resources less than a mile away and opened a time capsule found five days earlier.
What he and a team of conservators discovered was that it wasn’t the 1887 time capsule. It was a different time capsule, likely placed in 1889 or 1890, containing among other things, a novel, almanac, photo and coin. Some of the artifacts inside were tributes to Collinson Pierrepont Edwards Burgwyn and James Netherwood, who created the 40-foot plinth and its surrounding land.
So the search for the original time capsule, which may contain a rare Abraham Lincoln picture, restarts Monday. The crew will look in the northeast corner, said Devon Henry, the project’s contractor.
Two newspapers, the Richmond Dispatch and The Times — predecessors to the Richmond Times-Dispatch — reported the time capsule was placed under the pedestal’s cornerstone. Masonic tradition indicates the northeast corner is the most likely destination.
During their first search for the capsule in September, workers discovered a 4-foot-deep ditch surrounding the pedestal’s foundation. According to a newspaper account, a “guttering” was added to the foundation in 1890, meaning it might be wider now than it was when the cornerstone was laid in 1877.
“We don’t know how big the foundation should have been,” said Sarah Driggs, historian and author of “Richmond’s Monument Avenue.”
Workers also discovered that when the pedestal was erected, rocks, boulders and mortar were laid in between the granite blocks, solidifying the structure. That has made the disassembling process slow and tedious, Henry said. Taking down the pedestal has been more difficult than removing the statue.
“We know what to be on the lookout for,” Henry said. “It will be a very decorative piece of granite that will look nothing like what’s already there.”
Two newspapers reported that workers cut a hole in a stone and placed inside a 14-by-14-by-8-inch copper box containing 60 articles. On the side of the box, someone inscribed the words: “This corner-stone of a monument to be erected to the memory of General Robert E. Lee was laid with Masonic ceremonies on the 27th day of October, 1887, by the Grand Lodge of Virginia, A.F. and A. Masons. Most Wor. W.F. Drinkard, Grand Master, presiding.”
Historians have said it’s more likely the time capsule is still hidden somewhere on the site than it was stolen or its existence a complete hoax.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.