Search for 1887 Robert E. Lee time capsule will resume Monday

Though one time capsule has been found where the Robert E. Lee statue once stood on Monument Avenue, the search for the other will resume this week.

Workers will return to the now-empty circle Monday to continue looking for a time capsule that, according to newspapers in 1887, was placed under the cornerstone and contains 60 articles, many relating to the Confederacy. It’s unclear how long the search will last.

The Lee statue has been called a symbol of racism and divisiveness, and its dismantling was ordered by Gov. Ralph Northam in June 2020.

On Wednesday, workers lifted the last of 500-plus granite stones with a crane, labeled it, placed it on a pallet and hauled it away on a flat-bed truck.

The same day, Northam entered the Department of Historic Resources less than a mile away and opened a time capsule found five days earlier.