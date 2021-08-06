Search is ongoing at Dutch Gap Boat Landing in Chesterfield after a man fell into the river

A water recovery is ongoing at Dutch Gap Boat Landing in Chesterfield County after a man fell into the James River on Friday morning.

Two people were fishing when one man, identified as being in his 70s, fell into the river, said Paige Pearson, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The other person is not hurt.

Originally a water rescue, Henrico and Chesterfield County fire crews were assisting the recovery after receiving a call at 8:39 a.m. Officials said it is unclear what caused the man to fall into the river.

A Henrico diving team is using sonar technology to search the James. They plan to search until sunset Friday, Pearson said.

If nothing is found, the team plans to return Saturday morning. It will search every day until the man is found.

The Coast Guard and a helicopter were on the scene Friday morning to assist the rescue, Pearson said. The boat was retrieved and taken back into a DWR regional office for investigation.

Officials also said a canine would take part in the search effort on the shoreline and in the water.