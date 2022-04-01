Second booster shot for ages 50 and up now available in Richmond region

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommend adults ages 50 and up receive a second COVID-19 booster shot.

Announced this week, the CDC also recommends people ages 12 and up who are immunocompromised receive a second booster at least four months after their first booster. The Food and Drug Administration authorized second boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines but not Johnson & Johnson.

Adults ages 18-49 who received a Johnson & Johnson shot as their primary vaccine and as their booster may receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster at least four months after their booster.

Adults 50 and up interested in a fourth shot must wait four months since their third shot.

To receive a free vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877) 829-4682.

Richmond-area residents can get a booster Friday, April 1 at Southwood Pool House from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and at the Fairfield Resource Center from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Residents of Richmond city and Henrico County can receive a vaccine at home by scheduling an appointment at vax.rchd.com.

There are now one million Virginia residents eligible for a second booster. The Virginia Department of Health recommends people consult with their health care provider regarding their own risk assessment to decide whether to receive a second booster.

More than 700,000 citizens of Israel already have received second boosters.

Individuals not currently eligible for a second booster are still protected from severe disease, as long as they are up to date on their COVID shots, said Christy Gray, the state's vaccination coordinator.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've seen that the older you are or if you're moderately or severely immunocompromised, the more you are at risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death if you contract COVID-19," Gray said.

There is enough supply for every eligible resident to receive a shot, Gray added.

Seventy-three percent of Virginia residents have gotten two shots, and about one-third have received a booster. Cases in the state remain low and continue to decline, despite surges of the BA.2 variant in Europe.

Kids ages 5 and up and all adults are eligible to be vaccinated.