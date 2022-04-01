 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Second booster shot for ages 50 and up now available in Richmond region

  • 0
20220213_MET_SHOT_AWE01

LPN Cheryl Szczepaniak gives McDonald’s employee Sylvia Tucker her first COVID vaccine during the Free Vaccination Clinic put on by Capital Area Health Network and McDonald’s at the McDonald’s at 708 Hull Street Saturday, February 12, 2022.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommend adults ages 50 and up receive a second COVID-19 booster shot.

Announced this week, the CDC also recommends people ages 12 and up who are immunocompromised receive a second booster at least four months after their first booster. The Food and Drug Administration authorized second boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines but not Johnson & Johnson.

Adults ages 18-49 who received a Johnson & Johnson shot as their primary vaccine and as their booster may receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster at least four months after their booster.

Adults 50 and up interested in a fourth shot must wait four months since their third shot. 

To receive a free vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877) 829-4682. 

Richmond-area residents can get a booster Friday, April 1 at Southwood Pool House from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and at the Fairfield Resource Center from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

People are also reading…

Residents of Richmond city and Henrico County can receive a vaccine at home by scheduling an appointment at vax.rchd.com

There are now one million Virginia residents eligible for a second booster. The Virginia Department of Health recommends people consult with their health care provider regarding their own risk assessment to decide whether to receive a second booster. 

More than 700,000 citizens of Israel already have received second boosters. 

Individuals not currently eligible for a second booster are still protected from severe disease, as long as they are up to date on their COVID shots, said Christy Gray, the state's vaccination coordinator. 

"Throughout the pandemic, we've seen that the older you are or if you're moderately or severely immunocompromised, the more you are at risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death if you contract COVID-19," Gray said. 

There is enough supply for every eligible resident to receive a shot, Gray added. 

Seventy-three percent of Virginia residents have gotten two shots, and about one-third have received a booster. Cases in the state remain low and continue to decline, despite surges of the BA.2 variant in Europe. 

Kids ages 5 and up and all adults are eligible to be vaccinated. 

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

0 Comments

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Guess hoo? Owl peeks into live weather camera in Montana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News