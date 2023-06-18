The Intermediate Terminal came alive with music and celebration Sunday as the community gathered for the second Jubilation in June event in honor of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth commemorates the day the last enslaved African Americans were emancipated on June 19, 1865.

Radio One Richmond and the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities co-hosted Sunday’s event, one of many Juneteenth celebrations the city held over the weekend.

“The Juneteenth weekend is, first, a remembrance of the injustices experienced by enslaved people in this country but also to celebrate their complete emancipation and the end of that dark period,” said Tamara Jenkins, RVA Parks and Recreation public information manager. “Just as relevant as the Fourth of July, it is our intention to honor it with the same respect and fervor.”

The event fittingly was held just across the James River from Ancarrow's Landing, a historic landing spot for enslaved people coming to Richmond from Africa, Jenkins said.

Last year’s inaugural celebration drew more than 2,000 attendees, and this year’s was even bigger with more food trucks, live music, DJs and vendors, Jenkins said. A fireworks display was scheduled to conclude the festivities.

Throughout the day, there were musical performances from a variety of DJs and artists, including Richmond natives Thea Paul of the Virginia Union University gospel choir, and jazz pianist Weldon Hill.

Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group Arrested Development originally was scheduled to headline the event. But the group canceled and postponed several performances after band member Speech was hospitalized last week, according to a Friday post on the group’s Twitter page.

When not enjoying the music, attendees browsed food trucks and shopped from vendors selling a variety of handmade goods, clothing, jewelry and art.

Artist Ayah Davis was on-site selling her pieces through her business, Ayah Creates. Davis said she strives to uplift and empower the identity of Black women through her art, and was excited to be part of the commemoration of Juneteenth.

“This is pretty special actually, I love to see so many Juneteenth events happening around here in Richmond,” Davis said.

Latasha Dunnavant, owner of Chic Melanique Boutique, was also at the Intermediate Terminal selling her handmade and wearable art. Along with her usual pieces, Dunnavant created specialty Father’s Day and Juneteenth pieces for the occasion.

Both Dunnavant and Davis agreed the celebration was a great way to bring communities together for a celebration of culture.

“I’m really eager to see Black women business owners and a lot of Black businesses out here just to celebrate who we are,” Dunnavant said. “This celebration in particular is great because it brings everybody out to enjoy one another’s culture and company.”

