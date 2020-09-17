Second staff member at Kersey Creek Elementary in Hanover tests positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A second faculty member at Kersey Creek Elementary School in Hanover County tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from school principal Allison Mullens on Thursday afternoon.

The email states that an investigation by the Hanover Health Department revealed no students came into contact with the faculty member since they hadn't been around students in the past week, but that two other staff members may have been exposed. Both have been notified as a precaution, the email said.

On Monday, Mullens sent an email to KCES families that a teacher tested positive and the class had to move to remote learning for two weeks.

The choice to learn either in-person or online this semester at Hanover County Public Schools was a binding decision until January, according to the school's reopening plan. Sixty percent of students chose to return to the classroom to begin this school year.

Hanover County was one of 10 school systems across the state to offer an in-person option this fall, and the largest to do so. It's the only area system to bring students back.