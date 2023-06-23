This article was originally published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2006.

GLADESBORO

He ambled cautiously but confidently through the darkened but familiar hallway of his church.

His hands reached for a light switch and then a door, which he pushed open to reveal the sanctuary divinely bathed in sunlight. The stained-glass windows filled with life. The bright-red carpet glowed as if on fire.

"Isn't it gorgeous?" said the Rev. Duane L. Steele. "I think this is the most beautiful church in Carroll County."

Pride is one thing, but how exactly might Steele know? Not once in his 28 years as pastor of Gladesboro Evangelical Lutheran Church, tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia, has he seen the place.

Steele is blind, but he's come to know beauty when it presents itself.

"The ambience," Steele explained, not put off at all by the question. "You can feel it. Don't you just feel the reverence in here?"

This is all part of Steele's job: helping others see the light he can only feel.

Steele, 59, has been blind since shortly after birth. He was stricken in an epidemic in the 1940s and early 1950s that claimed the sight of thousands of premature infants given supplemental oxygen that was too rich.

He's been friendly, enthusiastic and outgoing just about as long.

His best friend, Craig Werner, also blind, remembers when he met Steele more than 50 years ago. Werner was 7, a scared and lonely child entering the New York Institute for the Education of the Blind in the Bronx, a residential school where Steele was already a student. Steele immediately welcomed Werner.

"I'll be your friend," Werner recalled Steele telling him.

"He was a very caring person, even as a small child," said Werner, associate professor of English at Buffalo State College. "He had the kind of personality . . . you just wanted to take to him."

Steele grew up in the Catskill Mountains north of New York City, and didn't have family close by. Werner's parents lived a few blocks from the school and embraced Steele as their own. They invited him into their home on weekends, took him to church and to concerts, and introduced him to opera. He and Werner became like brothers.

When Steele was about 10, Werner noticed his friend had taken a keen interest in religion - in class, in church and on the radio. For Steele, the radio was a sanctuary, a cherished source of news, music and ballgames, as well as a wave of on-the-air preachers who never failed to enlighten, or at least entertain.

"My favorite heroes when I was growing up were pastors," said Steele. "I took an interest in the Bible very early on . . . and I always sat in the front pew as close to the pastor as I could get.

"Then I started listening to all the people on the radio. Billy Graham, Norman Vincent Peale, Harry Emerson Fosdick. I would listen to these guys week after week, and I would say, 'I want to be one of them.'"

In high school, though, Steele turned away from the church, disillusioned by the war in Vietnam and by religion in general. He went to college, thinking he'd become a teacher. But he discovered few opportunities for blind teachers. He quit college, married and started a family.

A gifted singer and pianist, he poured his soul into music. He took jobs playing in restaurants and clubs. He moved to Northern Virginia and at one point was holding down three jobs: tuning pianos, playing gigs and serving as organist at a small Lutheran church.

He wearied of that lifestyle and enrolled at what was then Shenandoah Conservatory of Music in Winchester, graduated in 1974, and, at age 27, decided he would indeed like to go into the ministry. He finished seminary and found a church in Lancaster, Pa., willing to hire a blind intern. He wanted to prove his independence. He got the chance.

The pastor went on vacation and left Steele in charge. When a member of the congregation died, a panicked Steele tracked down his boss by phone.

"What do I do?" Steele asked.

Came the reply: "The funeral."

Meantime, Gladesboro Evangelical Lutheran Church was a small congregation in search of a pastor. He came for a visit, preached the sermon on Palm Sunday in 1978 and, a few weeks later, was offered the job.

His oldest child, Jennifer, then 9, helped him learn his way around the church.

"She brought me over to the church and we walked and walked and walked," said Steele. "She was very patient. My children learned over the years having a blind parent to be very patient."

It took only a week for Steele to become comfortable in his new surroundings; he acknowledges it might have taken some members of the congregation a little longer to become comfortable with him. However, he eventually allayed their fears, largely through his disarming manner; it's hard not to like a man who can perform a great, thunderous hymn on the electronic keyboard, then push the piano button and launch into a bouncy version of "Ain't Misbehavin'." He also made members of the congregation active participants in the ministry, regularly enlisting them to drive him on pastoral visits.

Steele loves Gladesboro - it's not too terribly different from where he grew up, although he says with a smile that he doesn't recall eating pinto beans on cornbread - and he loves the people and the church, which celebrated its 150th anniversary last year. Over the years, he's traveled the country with his music ministry and as an advocate for the blind. At church, he's married a lot, buried a lot and begun to baptize the children of children he baptized years ago.

But his deep-rooted ambition gnaws at him. Having grown up around big-city churches in New York, he always envisioned himself pastoring a larger church. The opportunity never came.

"Frankly, I lost track of the number of turn-downs I received after about the first 10," Steele said. "Most of the time, the rejections were subtle. In a couple of instances before the passage of the Americans With Disabilities Act [of 1990], people said frankly that they were uncomfortable, or thought that their parishes might not be up to the challenge of working with a blind person.

"I'm no longer marketable for those big churches, and I know that. So, I grow where I'm planted. I believe God had a vision, and maybe his vision was different from mine. But it still worked out. I've had a fantastic life. The people of Gladesboro Church have hung in there with me. I love these people, and they love me.

"If I had to be in one place for my whole ministry, this was the place to be."

He and Janet, his wife of 38 years and a middle-school teacher in nearby Grayson County, raised four children, all grown and gone.

He tries not to ponder what if, focusing instead on what is.

He said he has never been angry about being blind; he has known life no other way. He has been angered at having to work so much harder to be, as he put it, "normal," but he has never been angry at the blindness itself. In some ways, it has made him challenge himself, and he is not ungrateful for that.

"When you operate with a disability, regardless of what job you go for, you have to give it everything," he said. "You have to be absolutely the best. I think being blind made me reach more for the stars."

After all these years, Sunday mornings remain his favorite time. Church member Bob Willard stops at Steele's home evey week to pick up the preacher and drive him the quarter-mile to the church. While Steele gets ready to preach, the two talk sports.

Technology has made teaching and preaching much easier than it used to be for Steele. He has computer software that can transform text on a screen into a digitized voice, and a Braille printer that spits out paper covered with raised dots. He loves e-mail. He also loves his MP3 player, being a fan of music of all kinds but particularly classical.

On a recent Sunday at Gladesboro Church, the morning was still and quiet. Early-arriving worshipers gathered out front to chat. Cows grazed in the next pasture. Inside, Steele sat at a table in the middle of a Sunday school classroom in his dark suit the color of his sunglasses, his fingers crawling across his textured notes. Steele asked someone to read the story of the conversion of a woman named Lydia in the Book of Acts. The reader had barely finished when Steele blurted, "Isn't that cool?"

His enthusiasm is something the members of Gladesboro have appreciated since the moment they met him.

"That's what we needed," said Annette Marshall, a church member for 50 years.

And his blindness?

"It didn't really bother anyone after we first saw him," said Marshall, who has been one of Steele's many drivers through the years.

During the 11 o'clock service, Steele preached and sang with the choir - he said his voice has weakened in recent years because of asthma - and delivered the sort of announcements that ministers typically make. Before a congregation of about 75, he welcomed visitors and noted a birth, announced who was ailing and revealed who was celebrating his 60th birthday.

During the last hymn, Steele recessed - alone and without a cane - down the center aisle. He stopped at a pew to sing and visit with two of his grandchildren, then continued to the welcoming red front doors of the church to greet his departing flock.

"He has this unclouded view of who we are, untainted by the visual things that our eyes catch," said Bishop James F. Mauney of the Virginia Synod of the Evangelical Church in America. "Without getting too sappy, I think Duane sees in ways others of us don't see, and I think that's a unique gift for a pastor."

After the service, Eldon Gardner stood near the last pew, talking about how he's attended the church for all of his 88 years and how he used to drive Steele to nursing homes for musical visits. Gardner played the harmonica.

"The only reason he's stayed," a smiling Gardner said of Steele's long tenure in Gladesboro, "is he couldn't see to leave."

At that very moment, Steele walked past, heard the comment and recognized the voice.

"I love you, Eldon," said Steele, without the slightest hint of offense and without slowing.

Replied Gardner, "I love you, too, Duane."