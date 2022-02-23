Sen. Kaine talks school modernization, gun violence, mental health and Ukraine crisis with students at George Wythe

In a visit with students at George Wythe High School on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine underscored the need for a new school building, commenting that it looks the same as it did when he was mayor of Richmond more than 20 years ago.

"It's pretty clear just walking through the front door," he said, answering a student's question about when the school will be rebuilt. "It's clear that this school hasn't been renovated for some time. It should be a high priority."

The senator's remarks about the condition of the school in South Richmond came early during a hour-long discussion with about two dozen students spanning a variety of topics, including gun violence, public housing redevelopment, housing affordability, mental health resources and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

School modernization was only briefly discussed, but rebuilding Wythe has been a topic of intense debate among city officials recently, particularly after the School Board last spring wrested control of all school building projects from Mayor Levar Stoney's administration. Progress on the replacement of the more than 60-year-old school has since stalled.

John Conroy, a history and government teacher at the school, said he recently invited Kaine to speak to his students after hearing about other politicians visiting with high school students virtually at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"They said they would love to visit in-person," he said. "This is an amazing opportunity. ... He's always been someone I know who is all about RPS."