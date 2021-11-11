Sen. Morrissey, local officials angle for Petersburg casino bid after failed referendum in Richmond

Even before 51% of Richmond voters rejected the casino project last week, Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins said that a casino could rise in one of the Richmond area's suburban counties if his project didn't pass the city referendum.

Officials in Chesterfield and Henrico counties have thrown cold water on that idea - at least for now.

"Our [Board of Supervisors] and School Board have been working on a referendum that would be on the ballot in November 2022 that would largely fund schools within our existing revenues," said Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas. "I cannot envision a scenario where our Board would place a casino on that same ballot."

Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who represents the county's east end Varina district, said he has been approached by casino operators since the city referendum last week. He declined to say who, but said he has not given the idea of a casino in Henrico much thought.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield, which is also preparing for a bond referendum next year, said there are no casino proposals it is considering, and that it would be "irresponsible" to speculate or comment further on the idea.