Sen. Morrissey, small business owners gather in Richmond to highlight negative impact of skill games ban on their businesses

Alasad spoke at the event about the lack of support for small, minority-owned businesses, saying legislators are "backpedaling" and going against them.

"They stand up for the big businesses, against the small businesses like ours," Alasad said. "We're the one that gets up at six o'clock in the morning to prepare you a cup of coffee ... We are the ones that actually stood over there, through the pandemic. We suffered through it."

Through Alasad's work with YAA and discussions with other business owners, he has found that across the board, businesses are losing 25-30% of revenue — in addition to having not recovered from the financial impacts of the pandemic.

Alasad operates three convenience stores in Richmond plus one in Petersburg. He said an expected 2,000-3,000 stores may be out of business by next month because they cannot operate at full capacity without the machines.

"We paid $170 million in taxes, and we're proud to pay that," he said. "So, why can't we continue to have the chance to do the business just like the big casinos?"