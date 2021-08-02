Sen. Morrissey, small business owners gather in Richmond to highlight negative impact of skill games ban on their businesses

Around 100 small business owners from Virginia joined Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, for a press conference Monday to highlight the negative impact the skill games ban has had on their livelihood in the past month.
The General Assembly voted to ban skill games last year, and the ban went into affect July 1. Convenience stores, restaurants and gas stations often have skill games, which are electronic machines that require currency to operate, and based on the skill level of the player, they may receive a prize that can be traded in for cash; they generated more than $100 million in tax revenue for the Commonwealth this past year.
"Last session in the General Assembly ... some legislators banned skill games," Morrissey said in front of the Virginia attorney general's office in downtown Richmond. Legislators were in town nearby for the special session, which convened Monday to determine the state's spending plan for $4.3 billion in federal assistance. "While at the same time, we authorized casinos to be built, we expanded historical horse betting, we authorized online and sports betting. But the people that were left out are these small business operators that represent the fabric of Virginia," Morrissey said.
In addition to the financial impact of banning skills games, business owners have cited racial discrimination in the legislative process and are calling on Attorney General Mark Herring to formally investigate civil rights abuses.
The Roanoke-based Asian American Business Association filed a complaint to the attorney general's office to block the ban in June that cited comments from Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, who referred to legislative efforts supporting skill games as "the Ali Baba bill" and Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who said they were "sleazy."
"It was a direct slap in our face to our minority-owned business operators in the Commonwealth," Morrissey said in reference to the comments. "It was not only racist, not only disrespectful, but it showed a complete and utter disregard for these working men and women."
Morrissey said it was "unfathomable" Herring would not investigate the situation or file a civil rights violation.
"The folks behind me are the backbone to our economic vitality in the Commonwealth," Morrissey said, referring to the roughly 100 small business owners. "These machines, and these operations allow all of these people behind me to keep their stores open during a pandemic, to send their kids to college, to pay for their mortgage and to support their communities. The ban on these machines have crushed their business."
The ban on skills games has largely impacted minority — particularly South Asian, Middle Eastern, Black and women-owned — businesses and these establishments are facing revenue loss and the possibility of having to close, according to Ezaddin Alasad, president of Yemeni American Association of Virginia, and owner of four convenience stores in the region that had skill games.
Alasad spoke at the event about the lack of support for small, minority-owned businesses, saying legislators are "backpedaling" and going against them.
"They stand up for the big businesses, against the small businesses like ours," Alasad said. "We're the one that gets up at six o'clock in the morning to prepare you a cup of coffee ... We are the ones that actually stood over there, through the pandemic. We suffered through it."
Through Alasad's work with YAA and discussions with other business owners, he has found that across the board, businesses are losing 25-30% of revenue — in addition to having not recovered from the financial impacts of the pandemic.
Alasad operates three convenience stores in Richmond plus one in Petersburg. He said an expected 2,000-3,000 stores may be out of business by next month because they cannot operate at full capacity without the machines.
"We paid $170 million in taxes, and we're proud to pay that," he said. "So, why can't we continue to have the chance to do the business just like the big casinos?"
Tony Patel, who owns a Happy Shopper convenience store in Williamsburg, attended the press conference. In an interview he said skill games supported his business in various ways, including financing payrolls and mortgages, throughout the past 24 years.
"Skills games helped us a lot, [to] keep on going, pay the bills, have more employees to work," he said. "Right now it's not there, so we just started working more hours, [with] loss of income, loss of some business. So, it's been a little hard."
Patel added that the skill games ban was an unjust and fair.
"They let the big people stay open .. and then just because we are small minority they shut it down," he said. "That's not fair. It's not justice, because we're paying taxes too on that."
Alasad said in order to fix this issue, the machines must be legalized.
"We are being discriminated against," he said. "We are called Ali Baba. We are called turbans. We are called many names. Why? Because we fight for our rights? That is not right."
