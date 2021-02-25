Senate advances paid sick leave bill for home health aides after removing other essential workers originally included

Employers can still choose to opt out through a hardship waiver detailing a negative financial impact on their business. The allotted paid sick leave may be used to take care of a sick family member and would not require employees to find a replacement to cover their hours or make up a shift.

The rule would apply to at least 25,000 home health aides who have cared for older Virginians with disabilities who rely on them to live, but exclude agency workers. Most don't have health insurance. Nine in 10 are women. More than 60% are Black and Latino, according to the Paraprofessional Healthcare Institute.

"One woman [has] said to me, 'Honey, you look like you should be in bed, and I should be the one taking care of you. That's not right,'" said Joyce Barnes, an eastern Henrico resident who has worked in home health care for more than 30 years.

Barnes has worked while sick before to avoid risking a shorted check. With no health insurance and little possibilities of social distancing in a pandemic, Wednesday was a victory in a yearslong fight.

