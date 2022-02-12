Send us your memories of William Fox Elementary School

Built in 1911, William Fox Elementary School at 2300 Hanover Ave. has been a Richmond fixture for over 110 years.

On Friday night, flames were visible in the building around 10:30 p.m. and firefighters fought the fire until roughly 1 a.m. in the morning.

Much of the top floor and the roof of the school was destroyed or damaged in the fire.

The fire will be investigated, and no cause is known at this time.

William Fox has served Richmond families and the Fan District neighborhood for more than 100 years, providing a community, a home away from home and what many former families have called a "magical" learning environment.