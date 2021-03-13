Seniors at Highland Park apartments get COVID vaccine

"To be able to actually bring services to our residents is awesome," Sowah said. "We've made a commitment to our residents to bring the resources to their home, which is not just a roof."

Sowah said the nonprofit did a lot education and outreach with its residents to ensure they understood the dangers of the virus and the precautions to prevent it, as well as the importance of getting vaccinated. But they also set up programs to ward off issues of isolation and loneliness among residents, who are among the most vulnerable populations.

Lynch said she appreciated the convenience of the vaccine clinic in the building where she lives.

"All I had to do was go downstairs," Lynch said.

Lynch said she had some redness and swelling after her first dose, which according to the CDC are typical symptoms along with tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea. But her upper left arm, where she received the first shot, was so swollen and red that Lynch visited an urgent care provider who gave her an antibiotic and told her to take an antihistamine, like Benadryl.