Seven positive COVID-19 cases reported in Henrico County's elections and public works departments

The day after Richmond reported positive COVID-19 cases in its elections office, Henrico County announced coronavirus outbreaks in its elections office and public works department late Tuesday afternoon.

Eight employees have either tested positive for coronavirus or are experiencing symptoms within the county’s Voter Registration and Elections office and the Department of Public Works, according to a county news release. As of Tuesday, seven employees have confirmed positive tests and one is awaiting test results.

“At this time, we believe this outbreak is limited to Henrico County employees and do not believe any residents who voted in-person at the Henrico County Government Center were potentially exposed,” Anthony E. McDowell, deputy county manager for public safety, said in a statement.

The first elections employee began experiencing symptoms on Saturday , four days after Election Day and a week after in-person early voting for the presidential election ended.

Henrico’s administration building annex, where both the election and public works departments are located, is closed until Nov. 16 “for enhanced cleaning and disinfection,” the county release said. All employees will work remotely until the building is reopened.