Several state candidates at risk of not appearing on primary ballots after missing reporting deadline

Eight people hoping to run for the Virginia House of Delegates this year are in danger of not making it on the June 8 primary ballots after missing filing deadlines last week.
The Virginia Board of Elections declined Wednesday to grant extensions to the two Republicans and six Democrats who failed to turn in paperwork that was due to state officials last week, potentially jeopardizing their election bids.
The Democratic candidates include 9th District Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones, who hoped to unseat Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond; Matt Rogers, who is challenging Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington; and Cydny Neville in the district currently represented by Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Julie Anna Perry and Jordan Gray, who are seeking the Republican nomination in the districts currently represented by Del. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax and Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, respectively, also missed the deadline.
The records provided by the Department of Elections show Samirah also filed paperwork late, but a spokeswoman for the state agency said later Thursday that the agency had received his forms and qualified him for the primary ballot.
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Jones noted that the election board previously has granted extensions to candidates who filed paperwork late, as recently as last year. He said his campaign would investigate further to help make the case for an extension.
The board last year allowed Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, and Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, to appear on last November's ballot after both failed to file paperwork on time earlier in the year. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee filed suit challenging the decision last summer, but failed to stop them.
Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, defeated Freitas, while Good went on to beat Democratic candidate Dr. Cameron Webb. Democrat Nicholas Betts, who ran against Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, also received an extension.
Jones said in an interview that he thought submitting his paper work to the city's election office would suffice, but learned only earlier this week that it is not responsible for submitting forms due to the state.
"Ultimately this is our fault, but it shouldn't be this difficult," he said. "Because of those circumstances I think we deserve to be on the ballot."
Leadership of Richmond's election office changed earlier this year after the city's Electoral Board dismissed General Registrar Kirk Showalter in February after complaints from several candidates following the 2020 election.
The three-member board's lone Republican representative and officials with the city's Republican committee have raised complaints with state officials over Showalter's removal, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated after the board faced pressure from local and state Democratic leaders.
