Several state candidates at risk of not appearing on primary ballots after missing reporting deadline

Eight people hoping to run for the Virginia House of Delegates this year are in danger of not making it on the June 8 primary ballots after missing filing deadlines last week.

The Virginia Board of Elections declined Wednesday to grant extensions to the two Republicans and six Democrats who failed to turn in paperwork that was due to state officials last week, potentially jeopardizing their election bids.

The Democratic candidates include 9th District Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones, who hoped to unseat Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond; Matt Rogers, who is challenging Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington; and Cydny Neville in the district currently represented by Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Julie Anna Perry and Jordan Gray, who are seeking the Republican nomination in the districts currently represented by Del. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax and Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, respectively, also missed the deadline.

The records provided by the Department of Elections show Samirah also filed paperwork late, but a spokeswoman for the state agency said later Thursday that the agency had received his forms and qualified him for the primary ballot.