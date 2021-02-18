Severe winter storms impact Virginia's vaccine shipments. More than 106,000 doses delayed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anderson said the VDH is working with providers on identifying the status of their vaccines and supply orders and with the federal government on "next steps to mitigate the delay and impact to Virginians."

Hazardous road conditions have also forced some vaccination clinics statewide and nationally to close and residents to wait longer for a dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the second shot can be administered as late as six weeks after the first, meaning delays in distribution will not interfere with the vaccine's effectiveness.

Chesterfield Health District has postponed Friday and Saturday events at the county fairgrounds and is working to reschedule appointments for next week. Richmond and Henrico have canceled four vaccination events between Thursday and Friday and rescheduled the Richmond Raceway events to Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Pending weather, all other Friday events are open. Updates will be posted on their website.

Virginia is currently under a state of emergency. Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that the precaution will remain in effect until the severe weather subsides.