Share your story: How has the coronavirus pandemic changed your life?
Share your story: How has the coronavirus pandemic changed your life?

March marks a year since COVID-19 officially arrived in Virginia — with all the changes, challenges and loss that came with it. In the coming days and weeks, the Richmond Times-Dispatch will reflect on the past year in a series of stories on how the pandemic has shaped us.

We would like to hear from you about your experiences.

  • What was the last normal thing you did before the pandemic?
  • When did you realize that things were going to drastically change?
  • How has your life changed?

To share your story, email Karri Peifer at kpeifer@timesdispatch.com.

