Share your story: How has the coronavirus pandemic changed your life?

March marks a year since COVID-19 officially arrived in Virginia — with all the changes, challenges and loss that came with it. In the coming days and weeks, the Richmond Times-Dispatch will reflect on the past year in a series of stories on how the pandemic has shaped us.
We would like to hear from you about your experiences.
- What was the last normal thing you did before the pandemic?
- When did you realize that things were going to drastically change?
- How has your life changed?
To share your story, email Karri Peifer at kpeifer@timesdispatch.com.