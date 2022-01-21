'She broke the mold:' Family, friends mourn Rhonda Harmon, former Richmond Christmas Mother

The case, Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) v. Nationwide Insurance, dealt with redlining in Richmond. The $100.5 million verdict - in their favor - was the largest amount of redlining damages awarded to that point.

After only a few years Harmon left the firm to raise and later homeschool their four children - something her husband now points to as just one example of how his "sweetheart," as he calls her, thought nothing of going from the highs of a professional career to, effectively, a housewife and mom.

"She was just a pioneer who just didn’t play by the rules [and] she refused to be put in a box," Jonathan Harmon said. Graduating as a Black woman from West Point, winning a landmark court case - much of which she dealt with as she was pregnant with their first two children - and taking on homeschooling at a time when few in their circle, if any, were doing that - "she broke the mold," Jonathan Harmon said. "She was playing on a different level."

Always, however, there was a higher power in her life.

"The glue that held her life, and drove her life, was her love of Christ," Jonathan Harmon said. "That inspired and motivated her to be excellent in everything she did."