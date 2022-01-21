'She broke the mold:' Family, friends mourn Rhonda Harmon, former Richmond Christmas Mother

Rhonda Harmon's 59 years were filled to the brim, her existence a reflection of an exuberant pioneering spirit who ignored conventional boundaries, reached one personal and professional accomplishment after another and through it all, lived and loved by God's grace.
Harmon, known to many in recent years for serving as the 2020 Richmond Christmas Mother, died Wednesday from leukemia, a diagnosis she received in 2017. She leaves her husband, Jonathan Harmon, and four children, Timothy, Krista, Jeremy, Jana.
A Texas native, Harmon attended West Point and graduated in 1985 in what was then the military academy’s fifth class to admit women. She went to airborne school in Georgia, where she learned how to jump out of airplanes. After five years in the Army, during which time she met her husband, she went back to her native Texas to Baylor University for law school.
Searching for a place somewhere between the Lone Star state and her husband's native New York, it was Jonathan Harmon's job - he's also an accomplished lawyer - that would bring the couple to Richmond in 1995 when he joined McGuireWoods, where he's currently chairman.
Upon moving to Richmond, Harmon worked for Mezzullo & McCandlish and it was there that she'd reach the pinnacle of her law career. Alongside now Sen. Tim Kaine, who was then a partner at the firm, she was part of the team that won an historic civil rights case involving redlining - the discriminatory practice that occurs when businesses refuse to offer services to minority communities, or they offer services, but at unreasonably high rates.
The case, Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) v. Nationwide Insurance, dealt with redlining in Richmond. The $100.5 million verdict - in their favor - was the largest amount of redlining damages awarded to that point.
After only a few years Harmon left the firm to raise and later homeschool their four children - something her husband now points to as just one example of how his "sweetheart," as he calls her, thought nothing of going from the highs of a professional career to, effectively, a housewife and mom.
"She was just a pioneer who just didn’t play by the rules [and] she refused to be put in a box," Jonathan Harmon said. Graduating as a Black woman from West Point, winning a landmark court case - much of which she dealt with as she was pregnant with their first two children - and taking on homeschooling at a time when few in their circle, if any, were doing that - "she broke the mold," Jonathan Harmon said. "She was playing on a different level."
Always, however, there was a higher power in her life.
"The glue that held her life, and drove her life, was her love of Christ," Jonathan Harmon said. "That inspired and motivated her to be excellent in everything she did."
The family attended Faith Landmark Ministries, where Harmon worked with children's ministry. Family and friends recall that for years, during the holidays, she'd invite people from church - often newcomers and strangers - into their home for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. If they had nowhere to go for the holidays, Harmon welcomed them with open arms and she'd cook for all of them. Jonathan Harmon remembered holidays spent with as many as 70 people in their home.
Harmon held tight to family traditions. Her Oreo cheesecakes and apple crisps were legendary. Among her many talents, she was an opera singer. She sang from Texas to Virginia, including at governors' prayer breakfasts. Among those who've heard her sing - Kaine, and before that, George W. Bush. She also worked alongside her husband to minister to young men in prison.
As Richmond Christmas Mother during the first holiday season of the pandemic, Harmon felt the weight of her responsibility to help those in need. Back then, she encouraged the greater Richmond area to give of their time, their money, their compassion.
McGuireWoods senior partner George Martin said that he’ll never forget the first time he met Harmon nearly three decades ago, recalling even what she was wearing that day.
“She was amazing, so impressive,” he said, and joked that while it was Jonathan Harmon who came to the firm and ultimately brought the couple to Richmond, Martin’s job then as a member of the firm’s recruiting team was equally important: “recruit Rhonda to Richmond.”
Hearing of her death, Martin said he struggled to find the right words to describe a woman who was many things to many people, but ultimately embraced everything good about humanity. Always guided by her faith, he said, she actively worked to make the world a better place.
“Smart, intense, genuine, sincere,” Martin said about Harmon. “She loved the Lord, she loved her family and she loved her friends.”
A viewing will be held Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 3801 Augusta Ave. in Richmond. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Faith Landmark Ministries, 8491 Chamberlayne Road. Services are open to the public.
(804) 649-6945