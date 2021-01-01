Shockoe Bottom's Masons' Hall, circa 1785, gets ready for another century or more with a facelift

Looking out through a newly polished third-floor window of Masons' Hall in Shockoe Bottom, it's hard to fathom that while this perspective hasn't changed in 235 years, the view - that of an ever-changing city landscape - most definitely has.

Along a sloping cobblestoned stretch of East Franklin Street, near bars and restaurants, circa 1785 Masons' Hall is the oldest building in the United States built for and continuously used for Masonic purposes. It's also one of only a handful of buildings in Richmond of such vintage that's still standing - though not without some help.

Masons' Hall is getting a face-lift and some much needed support, thanks to a partnership among the hall's current owner, Richmond Randolph Lodge No. 19; its associated charitable nonprofit foundation, Masons' Hall 1785; and Historic Richmond, as well as funding from the Matthew and Genevieve Mezzanotte Foundation.

The most obvious change in the building at 1807 E. Franklin St. is its freshly painted exterior. Gone is the peeling, flaked paint on the top floors of the building. Sparkling new windows throughout the building retain new and period glass for architectural significance. What passersby won't see are large support beams in the attic that fortifies the roof, which has also been repaired to reverse years of issues that led to the failing support beams.