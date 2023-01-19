Short Pump family will appear on 'Family Feud'

The Bruce family of Short Pump will compete on “Family Feud” next week.

Susan Bruce and her four grown children will be featured on the popular game show on episodes airing Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. each night on FOX Richmond (WRLH).

The Bruces applied in November 2020 to be on the show. They were accepted about a month later, but an opportunity to be on the show did not arrive until June 2022 when family members flew from around the country to Atlanta, where “Family Feud” is recorded.

“My entire family loves ‘Family Feud!’” wrote Molly Bruce, now 24, in the original show application. “My three siblings and I grew up watching ‘Family Feud’ and have always dreamed of being on the show. All of us are grown now and living in different cities. It would be the best experience in the world if we all got to reunite and be on the show together. My mom would play with us, and my dad would just be there to watch.”

Besides Susan Bruce, who still lives in Short Pump, the other show participants were her four children, all of whom grew up in Short Pump: Devynne Webb, 33, now of Raleigh, N.C., David Bruce, 27, San Clemente, Calif., Molly Bruce, 24, Washington, D.C., and C.F. Bruce, 29, Nashville. Cliff Bruce, the father, did indeed attend the taping in Atlanta to cheer them on off-camera.

