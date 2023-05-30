Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jerome Golfman can now call himself an empty nester.

Golfman originally found a Canada goose nested in a mulch hill by his usual parking spot near Dillard's at the Short Pump Town Center in April. He aptly deemed her "Mother Goose" after finding four eggs, and regularly brought food and water for the geese.

Almost exactly 28 days later, the average incubation period for geese eggs, Golfman said he found a pile of shells and feathers lying next to the empty nest.

Golfman now said he believes Mother Goose, along with a male goose, migrated with her goslings to a retaining pond behind the mall where other families of geese live.

Though it is bittersweet, Golfman said he is happy the gaggle of geese have returned to their natural environment.

"As Short Pump has grown, it's encroached upon wildlife, but I'm excited Mother Goose pulled it off and had her babies," Golfman said.

