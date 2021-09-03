Shortage of workers puts Richmond-area recycling collection service in a bind - some collections delayed or cancelled

The big issue has been getting people to do the hands-on, lifting work, especially in the recent summer heat.

"About 60% of what we do is manual collection," Phillips said.

"Helpers" are the employees who ride along with the truck drivers and step out of the truck to collect materials. Without enough helpers, drivers have to stop and get out themselves, which slows the collections process.

The company collects materials from about 26,000 homes a day for transport to its Chester plant, which more than 20,000 pounds an hour of recyclable materials such as plastics, glass and paper.

The company normally runs 26 routes daily with 26 drivers and 18 helpers, but the company is down right now by four drivers and 10 helpers.

On Monday, August 30, the company was able to run only 16 of its normal routes. By Friday morning, TFC was running about a day and a half behind in its collections. Recyclables are picked up at each residence once every two weeks.

Phillips said the company expects to be back to its normal roster of drivers next week, but hiring helpers could remain a problem. The company uses several temp agencies to hire helpers, and the labor market has been tight, he said.