Should Hanover parents get to speak first at school board meetings?

Additionally, the proposed changes would require speakers to sign up in advance and provide "sufficient information to determine which category...the speaker falls within." Speakers would also be required to sign up by noon on meeting days. Currently, speakers may sign up ahead of time or at the meeting.

During the discussion, board member Sterling H. Daniel - the lone dissenter earlier in the night when Axselle made the motion to amend the agenda - asked what information would be sufficient to prove the individual's status when registering to speak.

Axselle said that information could include address and magisterial district. He said speakers would not have to provide that information when speaking during the meeting because the board would already have it from when they registered. Currently, speakers are asked to provide their name and magisterial district when they address the board.

After Tuesday night's meeting, Axselle said the proposed the changes make Hanover parents' voices the top priority. He said the new format would curb individuals from outside Hanover from taking time away from county parents, residents, staff and business owners. He said he suspects individuals from outside the county have been attending board meetings in recent months and speaking.