Should Hanover parents get to speak first at school board meetings?

Hanover County parents would get priority time when speaking publicly during school board meetings if proposed policies introduced by Hanover School Board member John F. Axselle III are adopted in the coming months.
During Tuesday night's board meeting, Axselle moved to amend the night's agenda to add an item for board discussion - that is, proposed changes to the board's "citizen participation" policy. School Board attorney Lisa Seward presented a draft, which included changes that prioritize the speaking order during public comment time at board meetings.
That list allows Hanover parents to go first, followed by Hanover residents without children, Hanover business owners, Hanover school staff and finally, everyone else. Currently, there's no format for specific groups during public comment time. Speakers are simply called to the podium in the order in which they signed up.
The board allows one hour for public comment time during its meetings, something that's been criticized in recent months when hot-button issues, such as the board's recent actions on transgender policies, brought standing room-only crowds that required some in attendance to have to wait outside in the hallway, the lobby or in the parking lot during the meetings.
Once the public comment hour is over, audience members who signed up to speak are asked to attend the next meeting.
Additionally, the proposed changes would require speakers to sign up in advance and provide "sufficient information to determine which category...the speaker falls within." Speakers would also be required to sign up by noon on meeting days. Currently, speakers may sign up ahead of time or at the meeting.
During the discussion, board member Sterling H. Daniel - the lone dissenter earlier in the night when Axselle made the motion to amend the agenda - asked what information would be sufficient to prove the individual's status when registering to speak.
Axselle said that information could include address and magisterial district. He said speakers would not have to provide that information when speaking during the meeting because the board would already have it from when they registered. Currently, speakers are asked to provide their name and magisterial district when they address the board.
After Tuesday night's meeting, Axselle said the proposed the changes make Hanover parents' voices the top priority. He said the new format would curb individuals from outside Hanover from taking time away from county parents, residents, staff and business owners. He said he suspects individuals from outside the county have been attending board meetings in recent months and speaking.
The board could vote on the changes next month.
In other news, Hanover Superintendent Michael Gill will present his fiscal year 2023 budget next Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The meeting only includes his presentation, which will also be livestreamed. The board will then host a public hearing on that proposed budget on Jan. 25.
(804) 649-6945