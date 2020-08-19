Silver Diner in Innsbrook showcases new tool from Richmond firm for restaurants in fight against coronavirus

As the food service industry fights to rebound from COVID-19, restaurants around the world are brainstorming creative ways to get patrons back in their doors and comfortable with health and safety standards.

One such establishment is Silver Diner, which, on Aug. 12, became the first restaurant chain in the U.S. to install air filtration, purification and ultraviolet light systems across all its 18 locations in Virginia, Maryland and Jersey, plus two Silver, American Brasseries.

Its Richmond restaurant in Innsbrook features the new technology, which are the brainchild of Chris Rawlings, founder and chief efficiency officer of Veteran LED, a Richmond-based lighting and energy management firm.

Rawlings, a Chesterfield native and Iraqi war veteran, said his company began researching advanced means of purification at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Germicidal ultraviolet light and HEPA filtration, two tools which have grown in popularity in the fight against the virus, came to the forefront of their search.

“The science is now out there that germicidal light, HEPA filtration, ionization, these different technologies are proven, they work, they create a safer space,” Rawlings said as he strolled about the restaurant, checking filters and testing UV lights.