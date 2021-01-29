'Simply dangerous': House committee slams GOP delegate for pushing vaccine misinformation

This occurred in the leadup to the Democratic-controlled committee voting on LaRock’s House Bill 2242, which proposed protecting Virginians against being punished for refusing the vaccine and prohibiting the inclusion of information into the state tracking system without informed written consent.

“Just a second, no one’s going to discriminate against you if you don’t take the vaccine. Let’s make that clear. We don’t have enough vaccines for people who want it,” said committee Chair Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax. “Most Republicans don’t want us to put extra words in the code that are not necessary.”

There’s currently no requirement to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and state and health officials have repeatedly said there will be no mandate.

The bill was immediately tabled in a 18-3 vote, with only Republicans voting against the decision to do so.

In a statement Friday, LaRock said, “I regret that the legislature denied protection from discriminatory actions to those who make a personal medical decision not to be vaccinated.”

The Loudoun official has described himself as pro-life and a “constitutional conservative.”